Great Return: Azerbaijan continues relocating former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli city

Azerbaijan launched another phase of the relocation process on Friday, transferring 153 individuals (39 families) to the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The families will be resettled in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city has reached 822, comprising 3,132 individuals.

News.Az