Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 21 more families to Shusha city

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, another 21 families (79 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Shusha city on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Shusha residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Shusha city has reached 147, comprising 570 individuals.

News.Az