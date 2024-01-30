Great Return: Azerbaijan resettles 23 more families in liberated Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today sent 72 people (23 families) from Baku to the city of Lachin in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 431, comprising 1,627 individuals.

News.Az