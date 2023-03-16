‘Great Return’: Azerbaijan resettles former IDPs to liberated Talish village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the relocation of former IDPs to Talish village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district as part of the “Great Return” to the country’s liberated territories started on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The families relocated at the first stage have already arrived in their native lands – Talish village.

The families were welcomed by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugee and IDPs Affairs and the Tartar District Executive Authority.

In the first stage, a total of 20 families (90 people) were relocated to the village of Talish village. The resettlement will be carried out in two stages.

Responsible public authorities will provide residents with employment following their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction companies, garment factories, etc. The relocated population has the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and catering facilities – for living.

News.Az