Great Return: Azerbaijan to start relocating former IDPs to Karkijahan settlement this year

Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev held a meeting with a group of residents from Karkijahan settlement near Khankendi city.

He provided detailed information to the meeting participants about the progress made in fulfilling the tasks set by the head of state regarding the restoration of liberated territories and the return of former IDPs to their native lands, News.Az reports citing the Committee's press service.

It was noted that this year, the first group of former IDPs will be relocated to Karkijahan settlement.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of former IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

