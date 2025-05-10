To reverse this downward trajectory, HRW called on Greek authorities to adopt binding anti-SLAPP legislation to deter frivolous lawsuits, guarantee the editorial independence of public media, and implement strong legal safeguards against the surveillance of journalists and their sources. The organization further urged the European Union (EU), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the UN Human Rights Committee to press Athens for concrete reforms and to monitor compliance with Greece’s obligations under EU law and international human-rights treaties. The rights group warned that if these issues remain unaddressed, these developments risk entrenching a media landscape in which critical voices are silenced and the public’s right to information is imperiled.