Greek-flagged oil tanker attacked in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A maritime attack on a merchant vessel occurred approximately 77 nautical miles west of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday.

The Greek-flagged oil products tanker, Sounion, was subject to an armed approach by two small watercraft, resulting in an attack that left the vessel "not under command." According to UKMTO, the incident began at 0257 GMT when the Sounion reported being approached by two small boats, one carrying three to five occupants and the other with about 10 individuals.The situation escalated into a brief exchange of small arms fire after the approaching craft attempted to hail the merchant vessel. The tanker sustained impacts from two unidentified projectiles, followed by a third strike that incapacitated the vessel.Preliminary reports indicated that there were no casualties. The UKMTO has issued a warning to all vessels transiting the area, urging increased caution and the prompt reporting of any suspicious activities.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

News.Az