Greek media reports US plans to shut down Alexandroupoli base

The Greek press has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump decided to shut down the American base in the Greek town of Alexandroupoli.

In an exclusive front-page report, Dimokratia newspaper stated that the U.S. government has initiated an urgent review to determine whether operations at the Alexandroupoli base should continue, News.Az reports citing Hurriyet daily news.

The report suggested that, following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, the base might no longer be deemed essential and could be shut down.

"The closure of the base would augment Türkiye’s influence over the straits and enhance Ankara's authority to control the ingress and egress in the region."

The article noted that such a decision would put both the Greek government and opposition in a difficult position, stressing the need for a reassessment of the base's strategic necessity for Greece's national interests.

The report also highlighted that a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from NATO might significantly impact Greece's long-term strategic planning.

In a related article by Ta Nea, the reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine was linked to the possibility that the closure of the Alexandroupoli base would have a detrimental effect on countries like Greece.

The article underscored the Trump administration's "America First" approach, suggesting that such a shift in U.S. policy could have broad ramifications for the region.

The report came during Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis’s U.S. visit to attend a U.N. Security Council meeting.

Greece has become the latest European government to hire Washington lobbyists as it seeks to curry favor with Trump.

The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and BGR group, a Republican-focused spin shop with close links to Trump and his officials, is worth $600,000 per year and started on Feb. 10.