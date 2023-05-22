Green economy ‘key’ to secure future of next generations, OSCE PA chair says at Baku conference

There is a need to ensure the future of generations to come with the transition to a "green" economy, said President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt.

She was speaking at a conference “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” in Baku. The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

The OSCE PA chair underscored the need for joint cooperation to achieve this goal.

“We must cooperate to achieve this in the name of a safer life, sharing our progressive experience,” Cederfelt added.

News.Az