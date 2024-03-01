Green energy ‘key part’ of EU-Azerbaijan ties: Commissioner Kadri Simson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Green energy is a key part of EU-Azerbaijan relations, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, News.Az reports.

"The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has evolved into a collaborative platform for renewable energy and power. This outstanding achievement highlights the forward-thinking and inclusive spirit of the project," she said.

Kadri Simson emphasized the Caspian Sea's significant potential for renewable energy, noting that Azerbaijan, along with the European Union and other international partners, took part in COP28, which endorsed a global initiative to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030.

"This global initiative aligns with the countries' explicit commitment to foster improved conditions for international trade and investment while also expediting the national-level energy transition," she said.

News.Az