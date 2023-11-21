Guadeloupe representative demands France pay millions of euros in compensation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A representative of the l'Alliance Nationale Guadeloupe political movement demanded France pay millions of euros in compensation.

Speaking at an international conference on “Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women” in Baku, Laurence Maquiaba noted that the compensation amounts to 25 million euros, News.Az reports.

She stressed that women in Guadeloupe faced significant hardships and abuse throughout French colonialism.

"Those polled claimed that they were unable to access health care. We seek equal social rights and pay for men and women. We are battling for our country's freedom, so we must be economically powerful,” Laurence Maquiaba added.

An international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" was held in Baku on Tuesday.

The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group, under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The main objective of the event was to draw attention to the international community on the plight of women in territories still under colonial rule due to ongoing colonialism policies in the 21st century. It also aimed to expose the inhumane treatment and violation of fundamental rights which women face in colonies and to promote the strengthening of the participation of women in the eradication of colonialism.

News.Az