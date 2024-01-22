GUAM mission to observe snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM will send an observer mission to monitor the snap presidential election scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports.

According to the GUAM Secretariat, the mission will include GUAM General Secretary Altai Efendiev, MPs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Sviatoslav Yurash and Mikhail Papiyev, MP of the Parliament of Georgia Daviti Matikashvili and Program Coordinator of the GUAM Secretariat Teimuraz Kiladze.

Following the voting, the GUAM mission will issue a report on the results of the election.

