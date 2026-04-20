Death toll rises to 7 in Kyiv shooting attack

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The death toll from a shooting in Ukraine’s capital has risen to seven after another victim died in hospital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Klitschko confirmed that seven more injured individuals remain hospitalized following the attack, which unfolded over the weekend in the city’s Holosiivskyi district, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Local authorities initially reported that six people were killed and 14 injured when a gunman opened fire on a street before moving into a supermarket, where the situation escalated into a hostage crisis.

According to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the suspect — described as a native of Moscow — barricaded himself inside the store after the shooting. Police later stormed the building, killing the attacker and ending the standoff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the suspect had been born in Russia and had lived for a long time in the Donetsk region. He also noted that the individual had a prior criminal record.

“All available information about him and the motives behind his actions is being thoroughly investigated,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that every detail must be verified.

Ukraine’s security services have launched a formal investigation, classifying the attack as a potential terrorist act. Officials are continuing to examine the suspect’s background and possible motives.

The incident has heightened security concerns in Kyiv, as authorities work to determine whether the attack was an isolated act or part of a broader threat.

News.Az