Hackers steal client data from Gucci, Balenciaga and McQueen parent Kering

Hackers have stolen private data belonging to millions of customers of Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

Kering confirmed the breach in a statement, saying that in June an “unauthorised third party” gained temporary access to its systems and obtained limited client information from several of its fashion houses. The company did not name the affected brands, but the BBC said Gucci, Balenciaga and McQueen were among them, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The stolen information includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, and details of total spending. Kering stressed that no financial data such as credit card or bank details were compromised.

The hackers, who identified themselves to the BBC as “Shiny Hunters,” claimed to have data linked to 7.4 million unique email addresses.

Luxury brands have increasingly been targeted this year. Similar breaches have hit Richemont’s Cartier and LVMH labels, including a July incident in Hong Kong affecting around 419,000 Louis Vuitton customers.

Kering said it immediately alerted authorities and notified impacted clients in line with regulations, but did not specify which countries were affected.

