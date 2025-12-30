Hadramout Governor pledges cooperation to ‘prevent bloodshed’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hadramout Governor Salem Ahmed al-Khanbashi has said local authorities are ready to cooperate with national forces to ensure stability following the cancellation of a defence agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, al-Khanbashi voiced support for the decision by the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to revoke the deal, adding that his office stands ready to “coordinate and cooperate” with the National Shield forces, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said the goal is to “ensure a smooth and safe transfer of military responsibilities in a way that serves the interests of citizens and prevents bloodshed.”

News.Az