Haiti appoints former palace security chief as police head

Haiti’s transitional government has named former national palace security chief Vladimir Paraison as national police chief, replacing Rameau Normil after just over a year in the role.

Paraison, injured in past clashes with armed gangs, vowed at Friday’s swearing-in to restore security “in every corner of the country.” His appointment comes as gang violence — largely driven by the Viv Ansanm alliance — has displaced 1.3 million people and killed over 3,100 in the first half of 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Council President Laurent Saint-Cyr said the change was driven by “urgency” and the need to give “new breath” to the force, which has struggled to contain gangs even with limited U.N.-backed support.

