Hajiyev: Minerals from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands exported to OECD countries

Some valuable minerals extracted in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are exported to the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

He was commenting on the investigation of crimes, money laundering, environmental pollution and serious damage to the environment in the mining industry in Armenia.

Hajiyev noted that criminal acts in the mining industry of Armenia cover the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, based on information from open Armenian sources, presented the report “Illegal Economic and Other Activities in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan”,” Hajiyev said. “There are about 155 deposits of precious stones, minerals and iron, including rich deposits of non-ferrous metals, gold, mercury, lead, hard coal and zinc, perlite and other natural resources in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which are rich in natural resources. Among them, one can mention gold, copper and pyrite deposits in Gizilbulag, copper, gold and molybdenum deposits in Damirli, Janyatag, Gulyatag (the occupied part of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district), gold deposits in Soyudlu, Agduzdag, Tutkhum (Kalbajar district), gold deposits in Vajnali (Zangilan district), lead deposits in Mehmana, Sorbulag (Kalbajar district), mercury deposits in Saribulag, Agyatag, Levchay, Shorbulag, Gamishli, Aggaya (Kalbajar, Lachin districts), Chilgazchay, Narzanli (Lachin district).”

Hajiyev noted that Armenia is robbing natural resources, including mining deposits in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Mining products, illegally extracted in the occupied territories without observing environmental standards, are supplied to Armenia as raw materials, processed in factories, and then exported as raw materials or semi-finished products,” Hajiyev said.

He noted that in the process of exploitation of natural resources in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, environmental standards are not observed, artisanal methods are used and serious damage is inflicted to the environment.

“The regime of Sargsyan’s criminal junta and the leadership of the illegal regime in the occupied territories still embezzle profit from the illegal exploitation of natural resources,” Hajiyev said. “Some foreign entities and individuals are involved in this criminal network and illegal exploitation of the mining industry in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. International practice shows that exploitation of natural resources in conflict zones and their transformation into a source of profit is a factor that serves to continuation of conflicts.”

He noted that as part of the OECD there are special rules prohibiting the export of mineral products from zones of conflict and high risk.

“However, entities and individuals registered in some countries of this organization are involved in illegal exploitation of mineral resources in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and a number of valuable minerals are exported to OECD countries,” he said. “In the course of investigations it was established that managers and individuals from such companies as Vallex Group, Base Metals, ACP, Lerna metalurgiayi İnstitute, Teghout and others registered in Armenia and other countries were involved in the illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands. Base Metals, registered in Liechtenstein and a part of the Armenian Vallex Group, since 2002 has been illegally exploiting gold and copper deposits of Gizilbulag near Heyvali village in Kalbajar district, and the resources of the field are depleted as a result of ruthless exploitation.”

He noted that the GPM Gold, a part of the GeoProMining, since 2007 has been exploiting the Soyudlu gold deposit in Kalbajar district.

“Photos taken from the satellite show the expansion of work at the deposit,” Hajiyev added. “The construction of the Vardenis-Agdere road, passing through the Kalbajar district, serves the supply of natural resources from the occupied territories, including the Kalbajar district, to Armenia and global markets.”

“In relation to illegal activity in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and other occupied territories, individuals and companies that have established commercial ties with Armenia, its bodies, entities and individuals or with the illegal separatist regime - by grossly violating territorial integrity and sovereignty, the relevant laws of Azerbaijan, as well as norms and principles of international law - bear administrative and legal responsibility,” Hajiyev said.

“The situation that has arisen as a result of gross violation of the peremptory norms of international law in no case can be considered lawful. In accordance with international law, the implementation of such activity in the occupied territories can be regarded as a war crime that envisages criminal responsibility,” he noted. “On the basis of the materials provided by AzerGold, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal case against individuals and entities involved in the illegal exploitation of mining resources in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. A criminal case was initiated against the head of the Frank Muller company, registered in Switzerland, and Vartan Simakis, who was involved in the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”

Hajiyev said that according to the obligations under international law, all states should warn their legal entities and individuals from travelling to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, engagement in illegal economic and other activities in those territories.

"They shouldn’t allow the products manufactured there to be exported to their territories, either," Hajiyev added. “Azerbaijan uses all legal and political opportunities at the national and international levels to suppress such illegal acts in the occupied territories.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

