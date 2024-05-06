Hamas agrees to mediators' proposal for truce in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it approves of their proposed draft agreement to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip.“Chairman of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, held telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani, and the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel. During the conversation, he notified the mediators that Hamas had approved the draft ceasefire agreement they proposed,” Hamas wrote on its page on Telegram.

News.Az