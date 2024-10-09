Hamas and Fatah leaders to meet for discussions in Cairo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas and Fatah leaders are set to meet in Cairo for a new round of unity talks on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Days of Palestine.

Hamas media adviser Taher Al-Nono affirmed that a senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, led by Khalil Al-Hayya, the Movement’s chief negotiator.“The meeting will discuss the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the challenges facing the Palestinian cause,” Nono said.The meeting will be the first in months since the two groups held talks in the Chinese capital in July, agreeing on steps to form a unity government.

