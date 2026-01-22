President Aliyev and President Trump held meeting in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the United States Donald Trump on January 22 in Davos, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the leaders welcomed the development of bilateral relations across various fields following President Donald Trump’s return to office.

The sides highlighted President Donald Trump’s historic role in facilitating agreements aimed at advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reached in Washington on August 8 last year.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the steps taken toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Emphasizing that peace has already been established in the region, the President noted that this is reflected, among other things, in the development of trade relations between the two countries. In this regard, he pointed to the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia, as well as the transit of imported grain to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

The head of state also underscored the importance of the Zangezur Corridor, including the TRIPP project, in enhancing regional connectivity.

During the discussion, the significance of the Board of Peace established under the chairmanship of the U.S. President was also noted. The role of this body in strengthening peace in the Middle East and contributing to the resolution of global conflicts was emphasized. Azerbaijan’s invitation to join the Board of Peace as a founding member state was described as a clear reflection of the Azerbaijan–U.S. strategic partnership and Azerbaijan’s contribution to promoting peace on a global scale.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the future prospects of bilateral relations, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels in further deepening cooperation.

