Hamas indicates support for US-backed talks as momentum builds for Gaza ceasefire

Efforts to secure a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza conflict showed signs of progress Thursday, with reports indicating that Hamas is receptive to a US-guaranteed proposal aimed at halting hostilities and advancing negotiations to end the war that began in October 2023.

The proposed deal envisions a 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would release 28 hostages in staged groups: 10 living captives and 18 deceased. Reports suggest the releases would be spread over the ceasefire period, with an initial group of eight living hostages freed on day one, and two more on the final day. The deceased captives would be returned in three separate handovers, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Hamas has reportedly agreed to forgo public ceremonies involving the released hostages, a change from previous arrangements when such events drew criticism from various parties.

Despite increased flexibility from both parties, a key issue remains the war’s ultimate resolution. Israel insists on retaining the ability to resume military operations if necessary, while Hamas demands a permanent end to the conflict that began with its October 7, 2023 attack.

“The indications we’re getting are people are ready,” a diplomat involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press, describing a “big opportunity” for agreement.

The New York Times reported that earlier proposals called for a rapid release of hostages within the first week of the ceasefire, but the current plan spreads the process over two months, reflecting ongoing negotiations and compromises.

