Hamas postponed providing Israel with the hostages' list due to technical issues, according to Ynet
Hasan N. H. Alzaanin/Anadolu via Getty Images
The Palestinian movement Hamas delayed the handover of the list of hostages planned to be released during the Sunday exchange within the framework of the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Israeli news portal Ynet said, News.Az citing the TASS..
Making names of hostages public is delayed due to "technical reasons," a Hamas spokesperson told Ynet. Communications are maintained "physically with the use of couriers," which leads to delays in preparing the list with the location of hostages. The final list will require approval by Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, the spokesperson added.
