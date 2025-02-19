Hamas proposes one-time release of all Israeli hostages for lasting truce

Israeli female soldier hostages wave at a Palestinian crowd before being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, on January 25, 2025. Photo: Abed Hajjar/AP

The Palestinian Hamas movement has reportedly expressed its willingness to release all remaining Israeli hostages in a single exchange as part of efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

This proposal was made during the second phase of ongoing ceasefire negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

"Hamas proposes exchanging all Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners in ‘one go’ during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, with the aim of reaching a permanent truce and a full Israeli pullout," the TV channel said.

On January 15, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages held in the enclave. The agreement, which consists of three phases, came into effect on January 19. In the first phase, lasting 42 days, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

News.Az