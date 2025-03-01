Hamas rejects Israel’s ‘formulation’ to extend phase one of Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza nears its conclusion, negotiations for the next stage, which aim to establish a permanent truce, have so far yielded no conclusive results.

Hamas on Saturday rejected Israel’s “formulation” of extending the first phase of the ceasefire instead of proceeding to the second phase as originally planned, calling it unacceptable, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Al Araby TV that no talks were being held for a second ceasefire phase even as the first phase is due to expire on Saturday. Qassem said Israel bears the responsibility for not starting second phase negotiations, accusing it of wanting to recover the remaining captives from Gaza while retaining the possibility of resuming the war. His comments come a day after Hamas urged Israel to move onto the second phase and confirmed its “full commitment to implementing all the terms of the agreement in all its stages and details”. Officials from Israel joined mediators from Qatar and the United States in Cairo on Thursday for “intensive discussions”, Egypt’s state information service said on Friday. However, those negotiations apparently bore no fruit. Talks over the second phase of the ceasefire are meant to negotiate a comprehensive end to the fighting in Gaza, including the return of all remaining captives and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. According to Israel, there are 59 captives remaining in Gaza, 24 of whom are still believed to be alive. On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters: “We said we are ready to extend the framework [of phase one] in return for the release of more hostages. If it is possible, we’ll do that.”

