Hamas to elect new leader after Sinwar's death - sources

Hamas is expected to elect a new leader this month, according to two sources within the group who spoke to Reuters. The position has remained vacant since Israel killed Yahya Sinwar in 2024, despite concerns that the new leader could face a similar fate.

Khalil Al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal are seen as frontrunners for the helm at a vital moment for the militant Islamist group, battered by two years of war ignited by its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and facing international demands to disarm, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.



Both men reside in Qatar and sit on a five-man council that has run Hamas since Israel killed Sinwar, a mastermind of the October 7 attack. His predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by Israel while on a visit to Iran in 2024.

The election process has already begun, the sources said. The leader is chosen in a secret ballot by Hamas' Shoura Council, a 50-member body that includes Hamas members in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and exile.

A Hamas spokesperson declined to comment.

HAMAS FACES TOUGH CHALLENGES

The sources said a deputy leader will also be elected to replace Saleh Al-Arouri, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in 2024.



Sources close to Hamas said it was determined to conclude the vote, though some preferred an extension of collective leadership.

Hamas watchers regard Meshaal as part of a pragmatic wing with good ties to Sunni Muslim countries, and Hayya, the group's lead negotiator, as part of a camp that deepened its relations with Iran.

Hamas faces some of the toughest challenges since it was founded in 1987. While fighting has largely abated in Gaza since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October, Israel still holds almost half the coastal enclave, attacks continue, and conditions for Gaza's 2 million people remain dire.

Hamas has also drawn criticism within Gaza because of the heavy toll inflicted by the war, with much of the enclave reduced to ruins and more than 71,000 people killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

