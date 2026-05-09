Hantavirus infection: Filipino crew on MV Hondius still in quarantine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philippines health authorities said that 38 Filipino crew members aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius remain in quarantine and are showing no signs of hantavirus infection, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The DOH said it is awaiting further guidance from the World Health Organization on the appropriate next steps for the Filipino crew members.

The group is part of the vessel where a hantavirus outbreak has been reported.

DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the crew members remain in Cabo Verde, an island nation off the west coast of Africa, where local health authorities are overseeing quarantine and monitoring procedures.

The health department emphasized that there are currently no confirmed cases of hantavirus infection in the Philippines. Domingo reassured the public that the Filipino crew aboard the ship remain safe despite the outbreak reported among some passengers.

According to WHO reporting, the MV Hondius had 147 people on board, with three confirmed deaths, including a Dutch couple who tested positive for the infection.

News.Az