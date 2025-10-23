Harmer’s five-wicket haul seals South Africa’s win, draws series with Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, drawing the series 1-1, with Simon Harmer taking a maiden five-wicket haul.

The 36-year-old off-spinner finished with 6-50, reaching his 1,000th first-class wicket on a deteriorating pitch at Rawalpindi Stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

South Africa chased a target of 68 runs, losing only captain Aiden Markram (42) and Tristan Stubbs (0), both dismissed by spinner Noman Ali, who finished with 2-40. Ryan Rickelton sealed the win with 25 not out, hitting Sajid Khan for a six just before lunch.

In the first innings, Pakistan scored 333, but South Africa’s tail pushed their total to 404, giving them a 71-run lead. Spinners dominated the series, taking 34 of 40 wickets in the first Test in Lahore, which Pakistan had won by 93 runs.

Thursday’s morning session saw Pakistan collapse, adding just 44 runs after resuming at 94-4. Harmer trapped Babar Azam leg-before wicket for 50, continuing the captain’s century drought since December 2022. Nine runs later, Harmer had Mohammad Rizwan caught for 18, and then dismissed Noman Ali for 0, marking his 1,000th first-class wicket in his 235th match. Harmer is now the fourth South African to reach 1,000 or more first-class wickets, following Mike Procter, Allan Donald, and Charlie Llewellyn.

South Africa’s other spinner, Keshav Maharaj, also played a key role, dismissing Salman Agha (28) and Sajid Khan (13), finishing with 2-34 after taking 7-102 in the first innings. Pakistan’s tail collapsed for 33 runs, including a run out for Shaheen Shah Afridi, ensuring an emphatic South African victory.

Harmer’s performance, combined with South Africa’s lower-order contributions, sealed the series draw and highlighted the dominance of spin in the contests.

News.Az