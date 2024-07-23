Harris garners enough delegate endorsements to clinch Democratic presidential nomination

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris has garnered enough delegate endorsements to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement on Sunday that he would not seek re-election and instead fully endorse Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee, she officially launched her presidential campaign.Reports indicate that Harris has received endorsements from more than 2,200 delegates representing over 30 states. While Biden's endorsement is influential, delegates retain the freedom to vote for their preferred candidate.The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place in Chicago from August 19-22.

