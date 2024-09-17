Harris leads over Trump in poll ahead of U.S. presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

51% of voters plan to cast their ballots for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the upcoming presidential election, while 45% are ready to vote for Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by Axios, citing a poll conducted by the consulting group Morning Consult, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The survey was conducted between September 13 and 15, with 11,022 respondents participating. The margin of error does not exceed 1 percentage point. The poll results represent a record lead for Harris.The presidential debate between Harris and Trump took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was broadcast on ABC News. The debate lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, and major U.S. television networks aired it live. After the debate, Trump announced that he would not participate in any further presidential debates with Harris before the election. Harris, on the other hand, stated that they "owe the voters another debate."The U.S. presidential election will take place on November 5. Harris became the Democratic candidate for president after current President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race on July 21. Harris secured the support of 99% of Democratic Party delegates. Her main opponent in the election is Donald Trump.

