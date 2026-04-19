Strike on Taganrog causes fire at military plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions erupted in Taganrog, Rostov region, during the night of April 19 following a missile strike that sparked a fire at an industrial site. The blaze broke out at the impact location immediately after the powerful explosions.

In the morning, Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the aerial attack and reported that three people were injured, News.Az reports, citing Pravda.

According to his statement, commercial infrastructure was damaged in the attack, and a fire started on the territory of warehouse premises.

The strike targeted the Atlant Aero enterprise, a plant specializing in the development and production of UAVs. Specifically, the facility manufactures Molniya-type strike-reconnaissance drones as well as components for Orion drones.

News.Az