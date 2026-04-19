Justin Bieber returns to Coachella 2026 with an unconventional headline set

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Justin Bieber made a highly anticipated return to the stage on Saturday, April 18, 2026, headlining the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Following a polarized reaction to his Weekend 1 performance, the 32-year-old pop star delivered a set that deliberately leaned into a "lo-fi" and nostalgic aesthetic, contrasting sharply with the high-production spectacles typical of the festival's main stage, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

Dressed casually in a hoodie and shorts, Bieber performed on a stripped-back stage featuring a minimal setup centered around a laptop. In a move that sparked significant debate among fans and critics, he spent a portion of the show scrolling through his own YouTube history, singing along to his early music videos and even playing viral internet clips from the late 2000s. The performance felt like a live "self-portrait," focusing heavily on his journey from a teenage internet sensation to his current experimental R&B era, highlighted by tracks from his 2025 albums Swag and Swag II.

While many fans praised the set for its raw vulnerability and emotional depth—particularly during a segment where he harmonized with footage of his younger self—the performance also faced criticism. Some attendees labeled the minimalist approach as "lazy," drawing comparisons to the high-energy, choreographed set delivered by Friday’s headliner, Sabrina Carpenter.

Despite the mixed reviews, Bieber’s set featured standout guest appearances from artists like The Kid LAROI, Wizkid, and Tems, bringing bursts of energy to the otherwise introspective show. Ultimately, the performance served as a defiant statement of artistic reset for Bieber, prioritizing personal reflection over traditional pop entertainment.

News.Az