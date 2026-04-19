Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the news on Sunday, April 19, 2026, through a heartwarming joint social media post that quickly captured the attention of fans worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Times of India.

The announcement featured a charming photo of their first daughter, Dua, who was born in September 2024, holding a positive pregnancy test while her parents shared a tender moment in the background.

The news comes at a high point in both of their professional lives. Ranveer Singh is currently riding a wave of success following his performance in the hit film Dhurandhar, while Deepika continues to be one of the most prominent figures in the industry with several major projects on the horizon. The couple, who married in 2018, have been vocal about their joy in parenthood since the birth of their first child and are now preparing to expand their family once again.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fellow Bollywood celebrities and millions of followers. As one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, the news of a new addition to their family has become a major highlight in the entertainment world. While they have kept specific details private, the simple and elegant nature of their announcement reflects their signature style of sharing personal milestones with their global audience.

News.Az