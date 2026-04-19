Pros react to Gilbert Burns retiring after knockout loss to Mike Malott at UFC Winnipeg - VIDEO

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The mixed martial arts community is paying tribute to Gilbert Burns following his emotional retirement at UFC Winnipeg.

the former welterweight title challenger called an end to his illustrious career after suffering a third-round knockout loss to rising Canadian star Mike Malott in the main event, News.Az reports, citing MMA Fighting.

the bout was competitive early on, but Malott’s speed and precision eventually overwhelmed the veteran. in the final round, Malott landed a devastating combination that dropped Burns, followed by ground-and-pound that forced the referee to halt the contest. after the fight, an emotional Burns placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon, signaling the end of a career that spanned over a decade and saw him face the elite of the sport.

"i think that's it," Burns stated in his post-fight interview. "i've had a great career. i've fought the best guys in the world—number one pound-for-pound, former champions. i never said no to a fight."

the MMA world was quick to react to the news, with fellow fighters and analysts praising the fighter for his warrior spirit. known for his world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and improved power, Burns finished his career with a professional record of 22-10. despite ending his run on a five-fight losing streak, he remains one of the most respected figures in the welterweight division, having pushed former champion Kamaru Usman to the limit and secured wins over icons like Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

while Burns transitions into the next chapter of his life, likely focusing on coaching at Kill Cliff FC, Mike Malott’s victory catapults him into the welterweight rankings. the win marked Malott’s fourth consecutive victory, establishing him as a top contender in the 170-pound division and a new hero for Canadian MMA fans.

News.Az