Hassan Rouhani: "The US has never complied with its commitments"

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that Tehran has always complied to its commitments to the JCPOA, while the US has never complied with its commitments, APA reports quoting Press TV.

Rouhani made the remarks on Tuesday shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.)

The European Union, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have expressed regret over Trump's decision about the deal.

Iran has on numerous occasions asserted that its nuclear program is merely peaceful and not meant to make nukes.

