Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration department highlights country’s ongoing reforms on French Radio

The French Radio Courtoisie has broadcast a special program about Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The program featured Assistant to the President, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev who provided an insight into the ongoing comprehensive reforms carried out in the country under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and the government`s efforts to ensure the economic development and improve judicial system and public administration.

Hikmat Hajiyev also highlighted the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the process of negotiations between the two countries, Armenia’s destructive position and it's hindering the negotiation process by making contradictory statements. Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s peaceful position on this issue, Hikmat Hajiyev affirmed official Baku`s intention to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

The department head said that it was necessary to call the problem by its proper name. “The fact of the occupation is obvious. More than one million Azerbaijanis have been expelled from their houses and live as refugees and IDPs. These people have the right to live on their lands and use their property. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the world community must exert greater political and diplomatic pressure and urge Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Hikmat Hajiyev said, adding that the historical borders of the countries cannot be changed by force in the 21st century.

He also spoke of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. As to the country's bilateral relations with France, Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s key role in and invaluable contribution to the development of these ties.

The Presidential Administration official pointed to the great potential for strengthening the cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, as well as TANAP and TAP projects.

Hikmat Hajiyev also answered questions from the audience during the live broadcast.

