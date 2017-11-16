Head of Chechnya suggests imposing death penalty on terrorist recruiters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Terrorist recruiters should be handed harsher sentences than terrorists, up to the death penalty, Head of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Ka

"Recruiters should receive harsher sentences than terrorists who detonate explosives, take hostages and carry out acts of sabotage," he wrote on Instagram.

"I know that the ‘ohs’ and ‘ahs’ of indignation are about to begin, as people will ask how it is possible to compare a terrorist to a recruiter? But those who were recruited and sent to kill dozens and hundreds of people would have never done that if those monsters had not got into their heads and enticed them to commit crimes," the head of Chechnya added.

Kadyrov also said that he supported the death penalty for terrorist recruiters.

News.Az

News.Az