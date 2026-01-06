Head, Smith tons put Australia in command of Ashes final

It was Head’s third century of the series, following his match-winning 123 in Perth and 170 in Adelaide. Smith, meanwhile, notched his first hundred of the series, guiding Australia to 518-7 by stumps at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground, responding to England’s first-innings total of 384. News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beau Webster was 42 not out at the close.

Australia leads the series 3-1 and has already retained the Ashes, while England looks to salvage pride after their win in the previous Melbourne Test.

“Nice batting wicket out there. Nice to start my innings on the back of a great innings from Travis Head,” Smith told Fox Sports. “When you’re out there with him, they forget about you, and I was able to get into my work. Worked out well today.”

Head reached three figures off just 105 balls and appeared set for a double century, but he was trapped lbw by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell in the third over after lunch, ending a brilliant knock.

Smith, in contrast, treated Bethell with authority, hitting him for a six on his way to his 37th Test century. It was also Smith’s 13th Ashes century, surpassing England legend Jack Hobbs; only Donald Bradman, with 19, has more.

Usman Khawaja, playing his 88th and final Test, fell lbw to Brydon Carse for 17, while Alex Carey made 16 before Josh Tongue induced an edge. Nightwatchman Michael Neser scored 24, and Cameron Green contributed 37.