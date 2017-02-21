Heads of Azerbaijan’s religious confessions congratulate Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of Azerbaijan’s religious confessions have sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, the

The letter was signed by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade; bishop Alexander of Baku and Azerbaijan, Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church's Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete; Chairman of Baku Mountain Jews Community Milikh Yevdayev; Head of the Albanian Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili.

The letter reads as follows:

“Dear Mrs Aliyeva, we congratulate you on behalf of the country’s religious population on your appointment as First Vice-President, which is a first in the history of our state, and we extend to you sincere wishes and prayers. We wish the Almighty Creator will always have His Mercy on you.

Our people and state are proud of having Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who is the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as well as the good-will ambassador of UNESCO AND ISESCO, among the few women who have managed to rise to the position of political leadership. The public, political, and cultural mission you have fulfilled so far is a historical phenomenon.

The activities you have carried out in the area of building and renovating Muslim, Christian, and Jewish places of worship as well as continuous promotion of our national and moral values inside and outside the country are a demonstration of a culture of tolerance by an Azerbaijani lady. You are promoting the international reputation of Azerbaijan constantly focusing on dialogue between nations and religions, as well as the principles of multiculturalism.”

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Feb. 21 to appoint Mehriban Aliyeva the country’s first vice-president.

News.Az



News.Az