Heads of Turkic-speaking states expected to visit Baku

The heads of Turkic-speaking states are expected to visit Baku to participate in the 10th Summit of the Heads of Turkic Speaking States, well-known Turkologist, Azerbaijani doctor of historical sciences Gullu Yologlu said.

She was speaking at a joint event of the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the World Center for Turkology dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Trend reports.

