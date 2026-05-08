Health alert: Expert addresses rare hantavirus cluster - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Public health officials are currently monitoring a rare cluster of hantavirus cases linked to recent cruise ship travel, with cases being tracked across several US states including Georgia, California, and Arizona.

Despite the concern, in his interview with WUSA TV, infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner emphasizes that the overall risk to the general public remains "extraordinarily low", News.Az reports.

Understanding Transmission and Risks

While the public may be concerned about a widespread outbreak, Dr. Schaffner clarifies that this is a confined episode rather than a global pandemic threat.

"In the US, hantavirus is typically contracted in the Southwest through exposure to dusty areas contaminated by rodent urine or feces. Regarding the current cluster, while the Andes strain can theoretically be transmitted person-to-person, the doctor notes this is "extremely uncommon" and has not resulted in a large outbreak on the ship in question," he states.

Symptoms and Medical Response

The expert is warning of the "sneaky" nature of the infection.

He says: "Initial symptoms often mimic other viral illnesses, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. However, after a few days, patients may experience a sudden, severe medical decline involving lung and heart issues that require immediate intensive care."

"Currently, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medication available to treat the virus. Medical intervention is focused entirely on "supportive measures" to assist the patient's body as it fights the infection," he adds.

News.Az