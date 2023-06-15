Yandex metrika counter

Health condition of Azerbaijani serviceman injured following Armenian provocation revealed

  • Social
  • Share
Health condition of Azerbaijani serviceman injured following Armenian provocation revealed

The health condition of the Azerbaijani soldier Elshan Rustamov injured as a result of Armenia's provocation on June 15, 2023 at 08:45 (GMT +4) has been revealed, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

E. Rustamov has been sent to a military hospital, his condition is currently stable.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      