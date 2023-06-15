Health condition of Azerbaijani serviceman injured following Armenian provocation revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The health condition of the Azerbaijani soldier Elshan Rustamov injured as a result of Armenia's provocation on June 15, 2023 at 08:45 (GMT +4) has been revealed, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

E. Rustamov has been sent to a military hospital, his condition is currently stable.

News.Az