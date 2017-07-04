Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated following alarm

+ ↺ − 16 px

HEATHROW Airport's Terminal 3 has been evacuated following a fire alarm - with passengers reporting chaos in Britain’s biggest airport.

The airport has said it is investigating the cause of the alarms “as a matter of urgency”, according to Express.co.uk.

Images on social media show passengers waiting on the tarmac as staff clear the terminal while others reported being stopped from boarding planes as the incident was investigated.

The alarm went off around 1pm, leaving thousands of passengers trying to find a way out of the terminal.

Flights were briefly suspended as airport officials tried to find out what had caused the alarm.

The alarms reportedly stopped shortly after 1pm, but passengers were still asked to wait outside as only security personnel were allowed in to deal with the situation.

Dozens of passengers were seen waiting in packed corridors, with some social media users claiming staff had “no idea” what’s going on.

One Twitter user, Ben Smith, wrote: "London Heathrow Terminal 3 currently being evacuated. Fire Alarms going off. Lots of confusion."

Shortly after news of the evacuation broke Heathrow Airport took to social media to allay any fears, tweeting: Our teams have investigated and there is no fire in T3 despite the alarm. Passengers will be directed back into the terminal shortly.”

The evacuation came within minutes of a fire alarm at London's Euston train station, which was also briefly evacuated.

Following the news of both evacuations on other sides of the capital today, social media was awash with Londoners voicing their concern.

One said: “Euston Station and Heathrow T3 both evacuated with an hour of each other? Jesus - hope nothing is happening…”

Another added: “People evacuated from Heathrow A/P coz fire alarm (false alarm). People now evacuated from Euston T/S coz fire alarm. Something strange.”

A third said: “Heathrow was evacuated cause of a 'fire threat' & now euston station ? Some crazy person making fake terror threats?”

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport, facilitating travel for thousands of passengers every day.

Terminal 3 is also the base for Virgin Atlantic.

News.Az

News.Az