Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi kicks off immersive family workshops this May

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The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has launched a diverse May program featuring science-based workshops, interactive activities, and wellness experiences for all ages.

As part of the UAE Year of the Family, the lineup includes "Families in Nature," which uses a discovery guide to link elements like dinosaurs and insects to family life, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Creative sessions such as the "Paper Friends" workshop teach animal adaptation through 3D modeling, while after-school activities like "Food Web Live" and the "Camouflage Challenge" build critical thinking through interactive play.

Design enthusiasts can join Architecture Mini-Tours starting May 15 to explore the museum’s conceptual connection to the environment. The program also balances education with wellness, offering guided yoga sessions and a unique sound therapy experience at the end of the month. Entry is priced at Dh70 for adults and is free for visitors under 18, with all workshops included in the ticket price to encourage frequent family visits.

News.Az