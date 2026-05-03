Saturday Night Live roasts King Charles following "historic" visit to President Trump

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King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded a four-day state visit to the United States, marked by high-profile meetings in Washington D.C., New York City, and Virginia.

While President Trump praised Charles as "the greatest King" and removed tariffs on Scotch whisky following their meeting, Saturday Night Live took a much sharper tone during its "Weekend Update" segment, News.Az reports, citing Metro.

Co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost mocked the "special relationship," with Che joking about the King's meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani by referencing the Koh-i-Noor diamond. Jost further joked that the King’s trip was a mission to seek the release of a "hostage" held by a "terrorist," referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The segment concluded with a jab at the former Prince Andrew, suggesting Trump might have him saved in his phone as "Andrew (Island)."

Despite the ribbing from the comedy show, Buckingham Palace described the trip as a "most enjoyable State Visit." The visit included a symbolic gift from the King to the President: a golden bell from a World War II submarine named HMS Trump. Viewers online praised the SNL hosts for the segment, particularly the "Andrew (Island)" and Mamdani jokes, with many calling it the highlight of the episode.

News.Az