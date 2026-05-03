Winners of Baku Marathon 2026 announced following first full 42-kilometer race

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The Baku Marathon 2026, held under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has concluded with the announcement of its top performers.

For the first time in the event's history, the competition featured a full 42-kilometer route instead of the traditional 21-kilometer distance, drawing 25,000 participants, News.Az reports, citing AZƏRTAC.

In the men's category, Ahmet Alkanoğlu from Türkiye crossed the finish line first to claim victory. He was followed by Vitaliy Shafar of Ukraine in second place and Yrskeldi Akerov from Kyrgyzstan in third. In the women's competition, Elena Tolstykh from Russia took the top spot, while Anna Yusupova representing Azerbaijan secured second place and Kazakhstan's Shirin Akimbay finished third.

News.Az