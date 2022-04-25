Heavy fighting reported in Luhansk and Donetsk Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian officials and the Russian Defense Ministry have reported another day of heavy fighting in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, News.az reports citing CNN.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said on Ukrainian television Monday that the Russians "keep razing everything to the ground."

He referred to a village on the frontlines, Novotoshkivka, which now lies in ruins.

"Unfortunately, there are almost no houses left in Novotoshkivka. Our [troops] retreated a little, but not much, because there was no longer anything to hold on to, there was nowhere to keep the defense," he said.

Drone video from the area showed that much of the village has been destroyed.

News.Az