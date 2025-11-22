Heavy Israeli bombardment hits residential areas in Southern and Northern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army launched intense airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern and northern Gaza early Saturday, witnesses told Anadolu, marking a clear violation of the ongoing ceasefire.

According to local sources, Israeli forces targeted residential buildings and facilities in eastern Rafah and Khan Younis—areas within the so-called Israeli-controlled “yellow zone”—using air raids and booby-trapped vehicles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Similar attacks were reported in Gaza City’s eastern neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya, where artillery shelling and sporadic gunfire came from Israeli military positions along the edge of the yellow zone.

On Friday, Israeli forces struck Palestinian buildings in army-controlled zones in Khan Younis, east of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and east of Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel continues to control more than half of the Gaza Strip, with the “yellow line” marking areas under military deployment separate from Palestinian residential zones. However, recent escalations east of the line have devastated large areas, making them extremely dangerous for civilians.

Since October 2023, the conflict has claimed nearly 70,000 lives in Gaza, predominantly women and children, and left over 170,800 people injured, reducing significant parts of the enclave to rubble.

News.Az