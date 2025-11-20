Three Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza despite ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Palestinians were killed and at least 15 others wounded early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported. The victims came from two families, and rescue teams recovered the bodies from the rubble.

The attack marks a fresh violation of the ceasefire agreed on Oct. 10, following a series of Israeli strikes on Wednesday that killed 25 Palestinians and wounded 77 in areas previously withdrawn from, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israeli authorities said the airstrikes were in retaliation for gunfire targeting forces in Rafah, southern Gaza. Palestinian sources and human rights groups report that Israel has conducted dozens of ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect.

Since Oct. 11, Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed 280 Palestinians and wounded 672. The prolonged conflict since October 2023 has left nearly 70,000 people dead, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000, devastating much of the enclave.

News.Az