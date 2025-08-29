Heavy rain sparks flash floods across Laos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Persistent heavy rainfall has caused flash floods in several parts of Laos, damaging homes, roads, and farmland.

Authorities have warned of continued flood risks as the downpours are expected to persist, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Lao weather bureau issued a warning to prepare for the potential impacts of Typhoon Kajiki, which is bringing widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds to many areas across Laos from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31.

In central Laos' Khammuan province, heavy rainfall has flooded eight villages, prompting local officials and provincial disaster management teams to launch relief efforts, including clearing blocked drains and debris to restore water flow.

Meanwhile, flash floods have also hit Xaysomboun province after several days of continuous rain, causing rivers to overflow and inundate homes and roads. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverside areas to stay alert, as ongoing rainfall may lead to further flash floods and landslides.

In addition, a tropical depression is forecast to move into Laos, bringing more heavy rain to the central and southern parts of the country from Friday to Sunday. The storm is expected to significantly impact the Lao capital Vientiane and several provinces.

The Lao weather bureau has issued a flood alert as river levels continue to rise, reaching warning thresholds in some areas.

According to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday, the river level in Khammuan province reached 19.42 meters, surpassing the warning level of 19 meters.

Residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert, as continued heavy rainfall over the coming days could increase the risk of flooding.

News.Az