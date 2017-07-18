Heavy rainfall paralyzes life in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A heavy rainfall has been in effect in Istanbul in the early hours of July 18, paralyzing daily life and causing floods.

Istanbul’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) warned of flood risk across the city.

Some metro stations were flooded as public transportation came to a near halt.

Istanbul municipality announced that transportation on Eurasian Tunnel was temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office also urged locals not to use their own vehicles.

Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan described the rainfall as "a disaster."

News.Az

News.Az